Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Avocado Chocolate Pudding with Berries

Posted at 7:00 AM, Nov 28, 2021
Serves 4

2 large avocados, halved and pitted
½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/3-1/2 cup coconut sugar or other natural sweetener
1/3 cup plant-based milk of choice
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups fresh or frozen berries for serving

Blend avocados, cocoa powder, sugar, milk, and vanilla in a blender or food processor until smooth. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes. Divide pudding into 4 bowls and top with ½ cup berries each.

Cost: $4.40 entire recipe, $1.10 per serving

