Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Avocado Chocolate Pudding with Berries

Serves 4

2 large avocados, halved and pitted

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/3-1/2 cup coconut sugar or other natural sweetener

1/3 cup plant-based milk of choice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups fresh or frozen berries for serving

Blend avocados, cocoa powder, sugar, milk, and vanilla in a blender or food processor until smooth. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes. Divide pudding into 4 bowls and top with ½ cup berries each.

Cost: $4.40 entire recipe, $1.10 per serving

