Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Asian cucumber salad

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 2-4

Ingredients:

2 cucumbers, any type (slicing, Persian, English, etc.)

1-2 cloves garlic, peeled, smashed, and minced

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1-2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar (rice vinegar), (seasoned or plain)

2 teaspoons sesame seeds, preferably toasted*

1 teaspoon (or more) chili flakes (preferably Korean chili flakes but other chili flakes are great too!)

Directions:

1. Wash cucumbers then slice into rounds or cut into sticks and place on a plate or dish for serving.

2. Finely mince garlic and sprinkle over cucumber.

3. Drizzle cucumbers with sesame oil and vinegar.

4. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and chili flakes.

Serve immediately or chill in the refrigerator up to 3 days.

*toast sesame seeds (or other nuts and seeds) on a sheet pan in a 350˚ oven or on the stovetop in a dry pan. Toast until light golden brown. These will continue to cook in the hot pan once removed from the heat source.

