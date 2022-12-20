Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Apple Gingerbread Cake

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 12

Ingredients:

2 tablespoon flaxseed meal

5 tablespoon water

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup molasses

½ cup canola or avocado oil

¾ teaspoon vanilla extract

1½ cups milk (your choice. We used almond milk)

2 unpeeled apples, grated (discard stem and core)

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon ground ginger

1¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1½ cups whole wheat flour

½ cup rolled oats

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325˚ degrees F and use pan spray to grease two 8-inch round cake pans, or an 8x8 baking dish.

2. In a large mixing bowl, prepare flax eggs* by mixing flaxseed and water and allow to sit about 5 minutes.

3. To the flax egg, add sugar, molasses, oil, vanilla, milk, and grated apples. Whisk well.

4. Add all remaining ingredients and stir just until ingredients are combined. Pour batter into prepared pans.

5. Bake for about 30-35 minutes if using 2 round cake pans or about 40-50 minutes for an 8x8. A toothpick inserted into the center should come out clean and the edges should be visibly browned. Remove from oven and allow to cool before removing from pan.

*Flax eggs are a combination of ground flaxseed and water that, when combined, create a gooey mixture that can be used as an egg substitute. Flaxseed meal is very high in Omega 3s. If you don’t have flaxseed meal, use an egg.