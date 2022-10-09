Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Apple Crumble

TULSA, Okla. — Apple Crumble

Serves 8

Ingredients:

Pan spray

3 ½ cups sliced apples – try a combination of different types of apples (Granny Smith, Pink Lady, Gala, etc.)

½ cup dark or golden raisins or other dried fruit (try dried cherries, apricots, cranberries, etc.)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup brown sugar, divided

2 tablespoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup chopped pecans, almonds, or walnuts – or a combination of nuts

½ cup almond flour/meal (or oat flour)

¼ cup canola oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F.



Spray an 8-inch baking dish with pan spray. Add fruit to dish along with vanilla, 1/3 cup brown sugar, cornstarch, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon. (be sure to reserve 1/3 cup brown sugar and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon for topping) Mix well and set aside.



In a medium-size mixing bowl, use a fork to stir together remaining 1/3 cup brown sugar, oats, chopped nuts, almond flour (or oat flour), canola oil, remaining cinnamon, and salt. Use fork to break up and mash any chunks of flour. Make sure oil is evenly distributed.



Sprinkle crumble topping over fruit.



Bake for about 30 minutes, or until topping has begun to brown and fruit is bubbly around the edges.



Allow to cool about 20 minutes before serving.

