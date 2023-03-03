Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Apple Cinnamon Oat Bars

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons canola oil plus extra for greasing

2 apples

2 tablespoons honey

¼ cup peanut butter, almond butter or “sun butter” (or other non-nut butter)

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

Pinch of salt

3 cups rolled oats

2 teaspoons cinnamon

¼ cup dried fruit of choice

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds

1 tablespoon chia seeds

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350˚. Grease an 8”x8” baking dish with canola oil.  Set aside.
  • Cut apple flesh away from core. Discard core. Place remaining (unpeeled) apple in a food processor and pulse until very finely chopped, almost pureed.
  • Heat canola oil, honey, “sun butter”, applesauce, and salt together in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat.  Stir well and once combined, add apple puree and stir well. Remove from heat.
  • Add oats, cinnamon, dried fruit, and seeds. Stir to form a sticky mixture.
  • Transfer the mixture to prepared pan, pressing evenly into pan.  Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden brown.  Cool completely before cutting into 6 bars.
