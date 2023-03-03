Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Apple Cinnamon Oat Bars

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons canola oil plus extra for greasing
2 apples
2 tablespoons honey
¼ cup peanut butter, almond butter or “sun butter” (or other non-nut butter)
¼ cup unsweetened applesauce
Pinch of salt
3 cups rolled oats
2 teaspoons cinnamon
¼ cup dried fruit of choice
1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds
1 tablespoon chia seeds
2 tablespoons ground flaxseed
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚. Grease an 8”x8” baking dish with canola oil. Set aside.
- Cut apple flesh away from core. Discard core. Place remaining (unpeeled) apple in a food processor and pulse until very finely chopped, almost pureed.
- Heat canola oil, honey, “sun butter”, applesauce, and salt together in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir well and once combined, add apple puree and stir well. Remove from heat.
- Add oats, cinnamon, dried fruit, and seeds. Stir to form a sticky mixture.
- Transfer the mixture to prepared pan, pressing evenly into pan. Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely before cutting into 6 bars.