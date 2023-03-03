Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Apple Cinnamon Oat Bars

Posted at 12:12 PM, Mar 03, 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6 Ingredients: 2 tablespoons canola oil plus extra for greasing 2 apples 2 tablespoons honey ¼ cup peanut butter, almond butter or “sun butter” (or other non-nut butter) ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce Pinch of salt 3 cups rolled oats 2 teaspoons cinnamon ¼ cup dried fruit of choice 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds 1 tablespoon chia seeds 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed Directions: Preheat oven to 350˚. Grease an 8”x8” baking dish with canola oil. Set aside.

Cut apple flesh away from core. Discard core. Place remaining (unpeeled) apple in a food processor and pulse until very finely chopped, almost pureed.

Heat canola oil, honey, “sun butter”, applesauce, and salt together in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir well and once combined, add apple puree and stir well. Remove from heat.

Add oats, cinnamon, dried fruit, and seeds. Stir to form a sticky mixture.

Transfer the mixture to prepared pan, pressing evenly into pan. Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely before cutting into 6 bars.

