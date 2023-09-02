Shape Your Future: Green Bean potato salad

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh green beans, ends cut off and beans cut into 1.5” pieces

1 pound red new potatoes or other small waxy potatoes

1 red bell pepper, sliced or diced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup Seikel’s mustard (or other favorite spicy sweet/flavorful mustard)

2-4 tablespoons vinegar (red or white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar)

Honey (1-2 tablespoons honey may be necessary depending on the type of mustard you use)

½ teaspoon salt



Directions:

1. Add potatoes to a medium pan and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook until a knife easily pierces a potato, about 15-20 minutes depending on the size of the potatoes. Drain and allow potatoes to cool. Set aside.

2. Fill a large pot with water and add 2 tablespoons salt. Bring to a boil. Add green beans and cook until bright green and barely tender, about 5 minutes. Drain cooked green beans in a colander and rinse with cold water until beans are cool. Drain well.

3. At this point, you may want to cut potatoes in halves or quarters depending on the size of the potato.

4. In a large mixing bowl, combine potatoes, green beans, bell pepper, and onion.

5. Add mustard, vinegar, honey (if using), and salt. Mix until vegetables are evenly coated. Taste for seasoning and add more mustard or vinegar as needed. Allow to rest for flavors to develop for at least 20 minutes before serving.