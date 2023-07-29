Shape Your Future: Gazpacho

TULSA, Okla. — Makes about 6 servings

Ingredients:

2½ pounds Sungold, Campari, cherry or other fresh tomatoes*, destemmed

½ small red or white onion

2 small or 1 medium cucumbers, peeled, seeds removed with a spoon

1 large red bell pepper, seeded, ribs removed

½ jalapeño pepper, seeded, ribs removed

1-2 cloves garlic

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1-2 teaspoons vinegar (try white or red wine, sherry, or white balsamic)

Directions:

1. Add tomatoes to the pitcher of a blender, preferably a high-powered blender. Blend until smooth.

2. Add all remaining ingredients and blend 2 minutes. (Depending on the size of your blender, you may have to blend the soup in batches.)

3. Place a fine-mesh sieve over a large bowl, and strain soup, using a spatula to help press the liquid through; discard the solids. This may not be necessary if using a high-powered blender.

*The quality and ripeness of the tomatoes will determine the quality of the finished soup.