Shape Your Future: Gazpacho

TULSA, Okla. — Makes about 6 servings
Ingredients:
2½ pounds Sungold, Campari, cherry or other fresh tomatoes*, destemmed
½ small red or white onion
2 small or 1 medium cucumbers, peeled, seeds removed with a spoon
1 large red bell pepper, seeded, ribs removed
½ jalapeño pepper, seeded, ribs removed
1-2 cloves garlic
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1-2 teaspoons vinegar (try white or red wine, sherry, or white balsamic)
Directions:
1. Add tomatoes to the pitcher of a blender, preferably a high-powered blender. Blend until smooth.
2. Add all remaining ingredients and blend 2 minutes. (Depending on the size of your blender, you may have to blend the soup in batches.)
3. Place a fine-mesh sieve over a large bowl, and strain soup, using a spatula to help press the liquid through; discard the solids. This may not be necessary if using a high-powered blender.
*The quality and ripeness of the tomatoes will determine the quality of the finished soup.