Shape Your Future: Fruit Salsa

TULSA, Okla. — Fruit Salsa
Ingredients:
1 (16-ounce) bag frozen mango
1 (16-ounce) bag frozen pineapple
1-2 fresh jalapeno, finely diced
½ red onion, finely diced
2 tomatoes, small dice
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped
Zest and juice of 2 limes
- To the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade, add the mango and pulse/chop until the mango is about the size of green peas. Empty the mango into a large mixing bowl and set aside.
- Chop the pineapple the same way and add to the bowl of mango.
- Add all other ingredients to the mango and pineapple. Stir well.
Serve with your favorite chips, tortillas, veggie dippers, etc. Serve with tacos, burritos, tostadas, etc.
Note: Adding a can of drained and rinsed black beans would also be delicious!