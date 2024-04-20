Shape Your Future: Fruit Salsa

TULSA, Okla. — Fruit Salsa

Ingredients:

1 (16-ounce) bag frozen mango

1 (16-ounce) bag frozen pineapple

1-2 fresh jalapeno, finely diced

½ red onion, finely diced

2 tomatoes, small dice

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped

Zest and juice of 2 limes



To the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade, add the mango and pulse/chop until the mango is about the size of green peas. Empty the mango into a large mixing bowl and set aside.

Chop the pineapple the same way and add to the bowl of mango.

Add all other ingredients to the mango and pineapple. Stir well.

Serve with your favorite chips, tortillas, veggie dippers, etc. Serve with tacos, burritos, tostadas, etc.

Note: Adding a can of drained and rinsed black beans would also be delicious!

