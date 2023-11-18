Shape Your Future: Fresh Brussels Sprouts salad

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6

Prep time: about 15 minutes

Dressing ingredients:

Zest and juice of one orange

Zest and juice of one lemon

1 shallot, finely minced

1 clove of garlic, crushed and minced

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

½ cup olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

Salad ingredients:

1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, shaved or thinly sliced*

¼ cup sunflower seeds (optional)

¼ cup dried cranberries or raisins (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk well. (Alternatively, shake everything in a lidded jar.)

2. Pour just enough of the dressing over Brussels spouts to coat Brussels sprouts and toss well. Top with seeds and cranberries (if using) and toss again.

*To save a bit of time, look for pre-shaved Brussels sprouts in the produce section.

