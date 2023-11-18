Shape Your Future: Fresh Brussels Sprouts salad

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6
Prep time: about 15 minutes
Dressing ingredients:
Zest and juice of one orange
Zest and juice of one lemon
1 shallot, finely minced
1 clove of garlic, crushed and minced
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
½ cup olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
Salad ingredients:
1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, shaved or thinly sliced*
¼ cup sunflower seeds (optional)
¼ cup dried cranberries or raisins (optional)
Directions:
1. Combine dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk well. (Alternatively, shake everything in a lidded jar.)
2. Pour just enough of the dressing over Brussels spouts to coat Brussels sprouts and toss well. Top with seeds and cranberries (if using) and toss again.
*To save a bit of time, look for pre-shaved Brussels sprouts in the produce section.