Shape Your Future: Eat more fruit

TULSA, Okla. — Eating more fruit is a great way to get more nutrients and fiber in your diet.

1. Try a fruit that’s new to you!

2. Try a squeeze of lime and/or a sprinkle of lime zest on strawberries, watermelon, other melon, pineapple, etc.

3. Try lemon juice and zest in the same way!

4. Try a tiny drizzle of honey with the citrus zest/juice.

5. Sprinkle fruit with chopped fresh mint. Also great with a combination of citrus zest and juice and/or honey.

6. Try a sprinkle of Tajin or other chili, salt, lime, citric acid mixture to really brighten up your fruit!