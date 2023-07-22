Watch Now
Shape Your Future: Eat more fruit

TULSA, Okla. — Eating more fruit is a great way to get more nutrients and fiber in your diet.

1. Try a fruit that’s new to you!
2. Try a squeeze of lime and/or a sprinkle of lime zest on strawberries, watermelon, other melon, pineapple, etc.
3. Try lemon juice and zest in the same way!
4. Try a tiny drizzle of honey with the citrus zest/juice.
5. Sprinkle fruit with chopped fresh mint. Also great with a combination of citrus zest and juice and/or honey.
6. Try a sprinkle of Tajin or other chili, salt, lime, citric acid mixture to really brighten up your fruit!

