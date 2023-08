Cucumber Tomato Salad

Serves 4

1 medium cucumbers, sliced (preferably seeds removed with spoon)

2 medium tomatoes, sliced or wedged

1 red or white onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup white or apple cider vinegar

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Toss all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Allow to sit for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally for best flavor.