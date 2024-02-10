Shape Your Future: Chocolate Banana Energy Bites

TULSA, Okla. — Makes 23 1-ounce bites

Ingredients:

1 heaping cup of walnuts

¾ cup Quaker Oatmeal Squares cereal flour*

7 pitted dates

1 ¼ cups creamy natural peanut butter

1/3 cup flaxseed meal

2 bananas

¼ cup good quality dark chocolate for drizzling (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325˚ F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. Add walnuts and cereal flour to a food processor and pulse until finely ground.

3. Add dates, peanut butter, and flaxseed meal and pulse again until incorporated.

4. Add banana and pulse until fully combined and a dough begins to form.

5. Use a 1-ounce scoop to portion dough into balls. Roll to form a ball and place on lined baking sheet. Lightly flatten the balls to create a cookie shape.

6. Bake for 9-11 minutes and remove from oven and allow to cool completely.

7. Melt chocolate in the microwave or over a double boiler. Use a fork to drizzle chocolate over the bites.

*Using a food processor or high-powered blender, process the cereal squares into a fine powder/flour.

