Shape Your Future: Chocolate Banana Energy Bites

Makes 23 1-ounce bites
Ingredients:
1 heaping cup of walnuts
¾ cup Quaker Oatmeal Squares cereal flour*
7 pitted dates
1 ¼ cups creamy natural peanut butter
1/3 cup flaxseed meal
2 bananas
¼ cup good quality dark chocolate for drizzling (optional)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 325˚ F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
2. Add walnuts and cereal flour to a food processor and pulse until finely ground.
3. Add dates, peanut butter, and flaxseed meal and pulse again until incorporated.
4. Add banana and pulse until fully combined and a dough begins to form.
5. Use a 1-ounce scoop to portion dough into balls. Roll to form a ball and place on lined baking sheet. Lightly flatten the balls to create a cookie shape.
6. Bake for 9-11 minutes and remove from oven and allow to cool completely.
7. Melt chocolate in the microwave or over a double boiler. Use a fork to drizzle chocolate over the bites.
*Using a food processor or high-powered blender, process the cereal squares into a fine powder/flour.