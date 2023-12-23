Shape Your Future: Chili Sweet Potato Disks with Avocado Cream

TULSA, Okla. — Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Serves 6-8 people

Ingredients:

2 whole fresh sweet potatoes

Salt

Black pepper

Chili powder

Cumin

Olive oil

1 ripe avocado

1 lime

½ cup yogurt of your choice

Chopped cilantro

Green onion, thinly sliced

Chopped peanuts (optional)

Directions:

1. Wash, scrub and dry sweet potatoes. Trim ends and cut potatoes into 1/4-inch discs. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt, black pepper, chili powder, and cumin.

2. Heat a large sauté pan over low-medium heat and add a couple of teaspoons of olive oil. Add sweet potato discs and cook about 5 minutes on each side or until disks are tender and beginning to brown. You may need to do this in batches depending on the size of your pan. Set aside.

3. Add avocado flesh to a bowl and squeeze with lime juice. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and mash with a fork or pastry blender until very smooth. Stir in yogurt. Set aside.

4. Place disks on a serving platter or plate. Top each disk with a dollop of avocado cream, a sprinkling of cilantro and green onion, and a few chopped nuts if using.