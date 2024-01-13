Shape Your Future: Chickpea Vegetable Quiche

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6-8

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: about 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 ¾ cup chickpea flour

3 cups cold water

3 tablespoons canola or olive oil, plus more for greasing the pan

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (10-ounce) package of frozen vegetable seasoning

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 500 degrees F. Spray a 9x13 casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together chickpea flour, water, oil, and salt. Whisk until there are no visible lumps. Whisk in frozen vegetables.

4. Remove pan from oven and pour batter into prepared pan.

5. Bake for about 30 minutes or until mixture is completely set and beginning to brown. (cooking times may vary based on oven size and temperature).

Cooking Tips: For a thinner and crispier version, use a larger pan. For a creamy and thicker version, use a 9-inch or smaller pan and adjust cooking times accordingly.