Shape Your Future: Cauliflower Fried Rice

Serves 4

Stir Fry Sauce

1/3 cup less-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

¼ cup vegetable stock or water

1 ½ tablespoons maple syrup or honey

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1-2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

3 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

1 tablespoon cornstarch



Ingredients

4 cups riced cauliflower

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium yellow onion, julienne (thin slivers)

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup sugar snap or snow peas

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together ingredients for the stir fry sauce. Set aside.

2. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add cauliflower rice and sauté 5 minutes, until beginning to brown.

3. Whisk stir fry sauce again and add to cauliflower. Cook 2-3 minutes or until sauce has slightly thickened.

4. Add onion, carrots, and snow peas. Continue to sauté for about 5 minutes until vegetables have softened and peas are bright green.