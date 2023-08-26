Shape Your Future: Cauliflower Fried Rice

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4
Stir Fry Sauce
1/3 cup less-sodium soy sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
¼ cup vegetable stock or water
1 ½ tablespoons maple syrup or honey
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1-2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger
3 cloves garlic, crushed and minced
1 tablespoon cornstarch
Ingredients
4 cups riced cauliflower
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 medium yellow onion, julienne (thin slivers)
1 cup shredded carrots
1 cup sugar snap or snow peas
Directions:
1. In a small bowl, whisk together ingredients for the stir fry sauce. Set aside.
2. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add cauliflower rice and sauté 5 minutes, until beginning to brown.
3. Whisk stir fry sauce again and add to cauliflower. Cook 2-3 minutes or until sauce has slightly thickened.
4. Add onion, carrots, and snow peas. Continue to sauté for about 5 minutes until vegetables have softened and peas are bright green.