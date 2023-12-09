Shape Your Future: Caramelized Onion, Mushroom, & Barley Soup

TULSA, Okla. — Prep time: about 15 minutes

Cook time: about 1 hour

Serves 6

¼ cup olive or canola oil

3 large onions, thinly sliced

3-5 cloves garlic

½ pound cremini (baby bella) mushrooms, thinly sliced

½ pound white mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 cup pearl barley (not quick cooking)

2 quarts vegetable stock or water

½ teaspoon dry or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

2 tablespoons white wine or red wine vinegar



1. Heat a large soup pot or Dutch oven, over medium heat until shimmering and add oil. Heat until oil is shimmering. (about 1 minute) Add sliced onions and cook over medium-low heat until onions are turning brown and totally soft, about 40 minutes.

2. Add garlic and mushrooms, turn up the heat to medium-high, and cook until mushrooms are totally wilted and beginning to brown.

3. Add barley, stock, and vinegar and cook until barley is plump and tender, about 20 minutes. Add a little more stock or water if soup is too thick.

