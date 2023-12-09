Shape Your Future: Caramelized Onion, Mushroom, & Barley Soup

TULSA, Okla. — Prep time: about 15 minutes
Cook time: about 1 hour
Serves 6
¼ cup olive or canola oil
3 large onions, thinly sliced
3-5 cloves garlic
½ pound cremini (baby bella) mushrooms, thinly sliced
½ pound white mushrooms, thinly sliced
1 cup pearl barley (not quick cooking)
2 quarts vegetable stock or water
½ teaspoon dry or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
2 tablespoons white wine or red wine vinegar
1. Heat a large soup pot or Dutch oven, over medium heat until shimmering and add oil. Heat until oil is shimmering. (about 1 minute) Add sliced onions and cook over medium-low heat until onions are turning brown and totally soft, about 40 minutes.
2. Add garlic and mushrooms, turn up the heat to medium-high, and cook until mushrooms are totally wilted and beginning to brown.
3. Add barley, stock, and vinegar and cook until barley is plump and tender, about 20 minutes. Add a little more stock or water if soup is too thick.