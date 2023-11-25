Shape Your Future: Butternut squash black bean enchiladas

TULSA, Okla. — Makes 12-14 enchiladas

Prep time: 15 minutes, cook time: active cooking time: about 25 minutes, bake time: about 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ large onion, julienned

1 pound button or cremini mushrooms, washed and sliced

1 roasted poblano, small dice OR 1 (4.5-ounce) mild green chilies, drained

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups small dice butternut squash (or 1 (10-ounce) bag frozen butternut squash

1 tablespoon chili powder

1-2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 (15-ounce) can seasoned black beans (not drained)

1 cup frozen corn

12-14 corn tortillas

1 15-ounce can red or green enchilada sauce

Directions:

1. In a large sauté (frying) pan, heat oil over medium high heat until shimmering. Add onion and cook and stir about 2 minutes. Add half of the mushrooms and cook about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add remaining mushrooms and cook until vegetables are soft.

2. Stir in chilies, garlic, and butternut squash. Cook until squash is soft, about 10 minutes.

3. Stir in spices and cook 2 minutes.

4. Stir in beans and frozen corn. Warm through then set aside. (If mixture seems soupy, simmer until some of the liquid has evaporated.)

5. Spray a 9x13 casserole dish with pan spray and set aside.

6. In a large skillet, warm the tortillas. Cook a couple of minutes on each side. Stack the tortillas and wrap with clean kitchen towels or paper towels to keep them warm before filling.

7. Preheat oven to 350˚.

8. Fill each tortilla with spoonfuls of the vegetable mixture, roll, and place in casserole dish. Continue rolling and filling until all the tortillas are used.

9. Pour the enchilada sauce over the enchiladas and bake for about 15-20 or until sauce is bubbly and enchiladas are hot all the way through.

