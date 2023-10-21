Shape Your Future: Braised Cabbage and Onions

Serves 6

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion white or yellow onion, julienned

½ head green cabbage, shredded with a knife or food processor

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 cups low-sodium vegetable stock (or water)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ bunch chives or green onion, chopped (optional)



1. Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat, add onion, and cook, stirring occasionally until onions are soft and beginning to brown.

2. Add about 1/3 of the cabbage and cook until it begins to soften, add another third and cook again and finally the last 3rd. This process with take about 12-15 minutes.

3. Stir in minced garlic and add vegetable stock or water. Add and lid and cook (braise) until the cabbage is completely soft, about 15-20 minutes. Remove lid and continue cooking until braising liquid is absorbed.