Shape Your Future: Blackberry Oat Bars

Ingredients for filling:

2 pints fresh blackberries or 1 12-ounce bag frozen blackberries

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Zest of half a lemon

2 tablespoons lemon juice

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Ingredients for crust and topping:

3 cups rolled oats (not instant), divided

1½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup unsweetened apple sauce

1/3 cup honey

2 tablespoons canola oil



1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray an 8x8 or 9x9 or equivalent size baking pan with pan spray. Set aside.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine all filling ingredients and smash some of the berries as you mix. Set aside.

3. Process 1½ cups of the oats in a blender or food processor until oats become a fine flour.

4. Combine the processed oats, the remaining 1½ cups of rolled oats, baking powder, and salt in a bowl and mix well.

5. Add the applesauce, honey, and oil and mix with a fork until well combined.

6. Press about half of the mixture into the bottom of the baking dish, making sure that it is firm and even.

7. Pour the blackberry mixture on top of the crust layer.

8. Sprinkle remaining oat mixture on top of blackberry mixture. Press topping lightly into blackberry mixture with your hands, a wooden spoon, or spatula.

9. Bake for about 25 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool completely then cut into bars.