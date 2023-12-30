Shape Your Future: Black-eyed Pea Salad

TULSA, Okla. — Prep time: about 15 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 ounces red wine vinegar

Juice of one lime

3 ounces olive oil

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, crushed and finely minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 small red onion, finely diced

1 small green bell pepper, finely diced

1 small red bell pepper, finely diced

5-ounces frozen corn

6 green onions, finely sliced

1 jalapenos, finely diced (ribs and seeds removed)

1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes, or other tomatoes

1 15-ounce cans black-eyed peas, drained

½ bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

1. In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, lime juice, oil, spices, garlic, and salt.

2. Gently mix in remaining ingredients.

3. Allow to sit at least 30 minutes for best flavor development.

Eat as a side dish, a salsa, or topping for veggie burgers or salads.