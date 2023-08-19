Shape Your Future: Black Bean Tacos

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4
Ingredients:*
1 (15-ounce can) black beans, drained (the seasoned canned beans are a great choice)
1 cup frozen corn
1 tablespoon olive or canola oil
8 corn tortillas
½ cup green salsa (salsa verde)
Garnishes: fresh chopped cilantro, fresh chopped onion, fresh chopped tomato, dollop of plain yogurt, salsa, fresh avocado or guacamole, and other favorite taco garnishes!
Directions:
1. In a medium mixing bowl, pour beans in a medium mixing bowl and mash with a fork or pastry blender. You can leave some beans whole or mash until beans are very smooth. Stir in corn.
2. In a medium sauté pan, heat oil until shimmering then add corn/bean mixture, stirring until mixture is very warm. Set aside and keep warm.
3. Heat tortillas either by microwaving (wrapped in damp paper towels) or by griddling in a dry saute/frying pan.
4. Divide the bean/corn mixture evenly between the tortillas and top with salsa. Garnish with all your favorites and enjoy!
*Don’t hesitate to add other sautéed vegetables to your vegetable mixture like onions, peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and other squashes.