Sesame Green Bean Sauté

Posted at 7:00 AM, Jul 10, 2022

Serves 4 1 pound fresh or frozen green beans

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

2 cloves garlic, smashed and minced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1-2 tablespoons sesame seeds

½ teaspoon salt If using fresh green beans, trim the ends and rinse and dry green beans well.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. When oil begins to shimmer, add all ingredients. Stir and toss well until green beans are bright green but tender.



