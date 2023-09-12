Savory Veggie Muffins

Makes 12 muffins

Ingredients:

2 cups grated veggies (carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, or sweet potato)

½ cup low-sodium vegetable juice

1/3 cup plain low-fat yogurt

2 tablespoons honey

¼ cup canola oil

2 eggs

1 ¾ cups whole wheat flour

½ cup rolled oats

1/3 cup nutritional yeast

3 tablespoons ground flaxseed

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon iodized salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon dried Italian herb blend

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with pan spray and set aside.

2. Place the grated veggies onto a clean dish towel and wrap it around the vegetables. Squeeze the juice out of the veggies until no moisture remains.

3. Place the grated veggies into a large mixing bowl along with the vegetable juice, yogurt, honey, oil, and eggs. Stir until combined.

4. In a separate bowl, combine flour and all remaining dry ingredients.

5. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Fold in gently until just combined. Do not overmix as this can make the muffins tough.

6. Spoon the mixture, equally, between the 12 muffin cups. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.