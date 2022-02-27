Romaine Salad with Ginger Peanut Dressing & Seared Tofu

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6

Ingredients:

Salad:

1 head romaine lettuce, washed, dried and chopped

1 10-ounce package frozen edamame

½ cup roasted pumpkin seeds

Other optional toppings: sliced green onions, chopped red bell pepper, Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries or other dried fruit

Dressing:

¼ cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated or minced (optional)

2 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

Tofu:

1 pound firm or extra firm tofu

2-3 tablespoons cornstarch

2-3 tablespoons canola oil

Directions:

Peanut Dressing:

1. Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl very well and pour into a glass container for storage. Alternatively, add all dressing ingredients to a small jar, add the lid, and then shake until well-combined. Use a bit of water or more vinegar or lime juice to thin the dressing if needed.

Salad:

1. Pour frozen edamame into a glass bowl and steam for 5-7 minutes in the microwave. Allow to cool.

2. Top romaine with steamed edamame and any optional toppings.

3. Toss salad with peanut dressing and top with roasted pumpkin seeds and seared tofu.

Tofu:

1. Remove tofu from packaging then wrap tofu in a tea towel or several layers of paper towels.

2. Place between 2 plates or weight with canned goods and allow to drain for at least 10 minutes and up to 2 hours.

3. Remove tofu from towels, cut into ½” cubes, and dust with cornstarch.

4. In a large sauté pan, heat canola oil over medium-high heat and heat until oil is shimmering, 2-3 minutes.

5. Toss tofu in oil and allow to brown on one side without stirring. After one side of the cubes are browned, toss or stir the cubes and allow to brown all over. Remove from heat and set aside.

Special Note: This salad travels well. Place 2 tablespoons of peanut dressing in the bottom of a quart mason jar and fill with salad ingredients layer by layer. Shake once ready to eat. The dressing can also be used as a dip for fresh vegetables like carrots, celery, and cucumber, which would also be lovely additions to the salad!

