TULSA, Okla. — Makes about 20 ounces

½ cup olive oil

½ cup red wine vinegar

3 roasted red peppers (fresh or jarred)

Zest and juice of one small orange

1 teaspoon fresh or ½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly cracked pepper

Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Spoon over fresh greens, your favorite salad toppings and vegetables or fruits, especially citrus.