Red Curry Sweet Potato Soup

Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive or canola oil
1 large onion finely chopped
4-5 cloves garlic, minced
4-6 tablespoons red curry paste*
6 cups vegetable broth or water
2 large sweet potatoes (unpeeled) and diced into ½ inch pieced
1 can (15-ounce) petite diced tomatoes undrained (fire-roasted are delicious in this recipe!)
1 ½ cups red, green, or brown lentils picked over and rinsed
2 cups oat milk
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
¼ cup chopped cilantro plus more for garnish if desired
Lime wedges for serving
Directions:
1. Heat oil over medium-high heat in a large heavy pot such as a Dutch oven.
2. Add onion, reduce heat to medium and cook about 5 minutes or until onion begins to soften.
3. Add the garlic and red curry paste, cooking for 2-3 minutes. Then add broth, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and lentils.
4. Bring to a boil, cover partially with a lid, and simmer until potatoes and lentils are tender about 20-25 minutes.
5. Add the oat milk and heat through.
6. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.
Serve with chopped cilantro and lime wedges.
*Depending on the brand and how spicy you like it!