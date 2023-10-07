Red Curry Sweet Potato Soup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1 large onion finely chopped

4-5 cloves garlic, minced

4-6 tablespoons red curry paste*

6 cups vegetable broth or water

2 large sweet potatoes (unpeeled) and diced into ½ inch pieced

1 can (15-ounce) petite diced tomatoes undrained (fire-roasted are delicious in this recipe!)

1 ½ cups red, green, or brown lentils picked over and rinsed

2 cups oat milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

¼ cup chopped cilantro plus more for garnish if desired

Lime wedges for serving

Directions:

1. Heat oil over medium-high heat in a large heavy pot such as a Dutch oven.

2. Add onion, reduce heat to medium and cook about 5 minutes or until onion begins to soften.

3. Add the garlic and red curry paste, cooking for 2-3 minutes. Then add broth, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and lentils.

4. Bring to a boil, cover partially with a lid, and simmer until potatoes and lentils are tender about 20-25 minutes.

5. Add the oat milk and heat through.

6. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.



Serve with chopped cilantro and lime wedges.

*Depending on the brand and how spicy you like it!

