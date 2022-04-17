Quinoa Spinach Salad

TULSA, Okla. — 8 8-ounce servings

Ingredients:

2 cups dry quinoa, rinsed

3 cups cold water

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/4 chopped dried apricot or dried fruit of choice

¼ cup finely diced Vidalia, purple or other sweet onion

½ teaspoon dried basil leaves (or 1 tablespoon chopped)

3 cups fresh spinach

1 cup walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Vinaigrette:

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup vegetable oil or olive oil

2 tablespoons dry mustard (or 1-2 tablespoons Dijon)

2 tablespoons honey

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1. Combine quinoa and water in medium saucepan and bring to a boil.

2. Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer about 15 min or until all water is absorbed and seeds are separated, light and fluffy.

3. Meanwhile whisk vinaigrette ingredients together.

4. Allow quinoa to stand covered another 10 minutes. Fluff seeds with a fork.

5. While quinoa is still warm, fold in dried fruit, onion, basil, walnuts and vinaigrette.

6. Stir in spinach.

Serve warm, room temp or cold.

