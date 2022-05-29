“Pulled” BBQ Eggplant

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6

Ingredients:

3 eggplant, halved

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

Your favorite BBQ Sauce

Preheat oven to 400˚ F. Line a sheet pan with foil or parchment paper.

Drizzle cut size of eggplant with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and place cut side down on pan. Roast for about an hour until skin is very soft and flesh has begun to shrivel. Allow to cool until cool enough to handle, 10-15 minutes.

Remove flesh from eggplant skin, discarding large chunks of seeds as you work. Discard skin.

Transfer “pulled” flesh to a sauté pan, add enough BBQ sauce to coat eggplant, and warm through. If mixture is too watery, continue to cook until liquid is reduced to desired consistency.

Serve on whole grain buns with pickles, coleslaw or other desired toppings.