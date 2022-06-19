Oat pancakes with Blueberry compote

TULSA, Okla. — Ingredients
2 cups oat flour*
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 tablespoons flax seed meal
1 ½ - 2 cups milk of your choice
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (or white vinegar)
2 tablespoons canola oil
Directions
- In a medium bowl, mix together flours, baking powder, baking soda, and flax meal.
- To dry ingredients, whisk milk, vinegar, and oil. Add a bit more milk if mixture is too thick.
- Allow batter to rest at least 10 minutes.
- Heat a non-stick griddle or sauté pan over medium high heat.
- Ladle about 1/3 cup of batter onto griddle and cook until most of the bubbles have broken on the surface of the pancake. Then flip and continue to cook 2-3 minutes or until the pancake is golden brown.
- Serve warm with berry compote.
*No need to buy oat flour. If you have a food processor, simple grind oats until they are a very fine flour.
Blueberry Compote
Serves 6
Use this as delicious and lighter alternative to syrup on your favorite pancakes and waffles and in place of jelly or jam on whole grain toast.
Ingredients:
3 cups blueberries (fresh or frozen)
1 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch dissolved into 3 tablespoons water
½ teaspoon vanilla
Directions:
- Place about half of the blueberries in a small saucepan and add water, and sugar. Heat over medium-high heat until mixture comes to a low boil and blueberries just start to break apart.
- Add dissolved cornstarch to saucepan and bring mixture to a rolling boil. Turn heat down and simmer on low heat for 2-3 minutes, or until sauce reaches desired consistency. Stir in a few teaspoons of water if mixture gets too thick.
- Remove from heat. Add remaining blueberries and stir gently. Serve warm or cold.
This compote is also delicious with grated lemon zest!
Nutrients per serving: 82 calories, 0 g total fat, 21 g total carbohydrates (2 g dietary fiber), 1 g protein, 2 mg sodium, 57 mg potassium, 6 mg calcium, 5 mg magnesium
DASH food groups per serving: 1 fruit, 1 added sugar