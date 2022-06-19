Oat pancakes with Blueberry compote

TULSA, Okla. — Ingredients

2 cups oat flour*

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons flax seed meal

1 ½ - 2 cups milk of your choice

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (or white vinegar)

2 tablespoons canola oil

Directions

In a medium bowl, mix together flours, baking powder, baking soda, and flax meal.

To dry ingredients, whisk milk, vinegar, and oil. Add a bit more milk if mixture is too thick.

Allow batter to rest at least 10 minutes.

Heat a non-stick griddle or sauté pan over medium high heat.

Ladle about 1/3 cup of batter onto griddle and cook until most of the bubbles have broken on the surface of the pancake. Then flip and continue to cook 2-3 minutes or until the pancake is golden brown.

Serve warm with berry compote.

*No need to buy oat flour. If you have a food processor, simple grind oats until they are a very fine flour.

Blueberry Compote

Serves 6

Use this as delicious and lighter alternative to syrup on your favorite pancakes and waffles and in place of jelly or jam on whole grain toast.

Ingredients:

3 cups blueberries (fresh or frozen)

1 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch dissolved into 3 tablespoons water

½ teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

Place about half of the blueberries in a small saucepan and add water, and sugar. Heat over medium-high heat until mixture comes to a low boil and blueberries just start to break apart.

Add dissolved cornstarch to saucepan and bring mixture to a rolling boil. Turn heat down and simmer on low heat for 2-3 minutes, or until sauce reaches desired consistency. Stir in a few teaspoons of water if mixture gets too thick.

Remove from heat. Add remaining blueberries and stir gently. Serve warm or cold.

This compote is also delicious with grated lemon zest!

Nutrients per serving: 82 calories, 0 g total fat, 21 g total carbohydrates (2 g dietary fiber), 1 g protein, 2 mg sodium, 57 mg potassium, 6 mg calcium, 5 mg magnesium

DASH food groups per serving: 1 fruit, 1 added sugar

