Lemony Spring Pasta

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 1 pound whole wheat pasta (or other pasta of your choice)
- 2 tablespoons canola or olive oil
- 2-3 cloves garlic, smashed and minced
- 1 pound fresh spinach
- 10 ounces frozen petite green peas
- 1 pound fresh asparagus (remove tough ends and cut remaining stalk into ¼-inch pieces)
- Zest and juice of one lemon
- 3-4 green onions, thinly sliced
- ½ bunch or about ½ cup finely chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
- Cook pasta according to pasta directions, saving about 1 cup of the pasta cooking water for later in the recipe. Set pasta aside and keep warm.
- While pasta is cooking, add oil to a large sauté pan and heat over medium high heat. Add garlic and cook 2-3 minutes or until fragrant. Add spinach, peas, asparagus, lemon juice and zest. Stir and toss well and cook until vegetables are bright green, 3-4 minutes.
- Add hot pasta and add hot cooking water a little at a time until a thin sauce forms. Stir in green onions and parsley. Serve immediately.