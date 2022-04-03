Watch
Lemony Spring Pasta

Posted at 7:00 AM, Apr 03, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound whole wheat pasta (or other pasta of your choice)
  • 2 tablespoons canola or olive oil
  • 2-3 cloves garlic, smashed and minced
  • 1 pound fresh spinach
  • 10 ounces frozen petite green peas
  • 1 pound fresh asparagus (remove tough ends and cut remaining stalk into ¼-inch pieces)
  • Zest and juice of one lemon
  • 3-4 green onions, thinly sliced
  • ½ bunch or about ½ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta according to pasta directions, saving about 1 cup of the pasta cooking water for later in the recipe. Set pasta aside and keep warm.
  2. While pasta is cooking, add oil to a large sauté pan and heat over medium high heat.  Add garlic and cook 2-3 minutes or until fragrant.  Add spinach, peas, asparagus, lemon juice and zest. Stir and toss well and cook until vegetables are bright green, 3-4 minutes. 
  3. Add hot pasta and add hot cooking water a little at a time until a thin sauce forms.  Stir in green onions and parsley.  Serve immediately.

