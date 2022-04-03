Lemony Spring Pasta

Posted at 7:00 AM, Apr 03, 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6 Ingredients: 1 pound whole wheat pasta (or other pasta of your choice)

2 tablespoons canola or olive oil

2-3 cloves garlic, smashed and minced

1 pound fresh spinach

10 ounces frozen petite green peas

1 pound fresh asparagus (remove tough ends and cut remaining stalk into ¼-inch pieces)

Zest and juice of one lemon

3-4 green onions, thinly sliced

½ bunch or about ½ cup finely chopped fresh parsley Directions: Cook pasta according to pasta directions, saving about 1 cup of the pasta cooking water for later in the recipe. Set pasta aside and keep warm. While pasta is cooking, add oil to a large sauté pan and heat over medium high heat. Add garlic and cook 2-3 minutes or until fragrant. Add spinach, peas, asparagus, lemon juice and zest. Stir and toss well and cook until vegetables are bright green, 3-4 minutes. Add hot pasta and add hot cooking water a little at a time until a thin sauce forms. Stir in green onions and parsley. Serve immediately.

