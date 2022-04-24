Lemony Pea Mash

TULSA, Okla. — Ingredients:

1 garlic clove, smashed

1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Kosher salt

1 10-ounce bag frozen petite green peas

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

1-2 teaspoons lemon zest

1 tablespoon (or more) fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon or crushed red pepper flakes plus more for serving

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Combine garlic, parsley, 1 tablespoon oil, a pinch of salt, and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Add peas and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until peas are tender, about 2 minutes. Drain, reserving cooking liquid. Transfer pea mixture to a food processor; pulse until a coarse paste forms. Add green onion, lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, pepper flakes, a pinch of black pepper, a pinch of salt, and 1 more tablespoon oil. Stir in reservd cooking liquid as needed until mixture is still thick but spreadable. Season pea mash with more pepper flakes and lemon juice, if desired.

Serve on whole grain toast, with pita bread, or with fresh veggies or your favorite whole grain chips.