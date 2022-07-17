How to cut and enjoy mango

TULSA, Okla. — Cut the sides away from the pit:

Mangos have a flat, oblong pit in the center. You want to remove the fleshy “cheeks” from either side of the pit. Hold the mango with one hand with the stem side down. With a sharp knife in your other hand, cut from the top of the mango, down one side of the pit. repeat with the other side. You should end up with three pieces: two halves, and a middle section that includes the pit which you will discard. Make crosswise cuts in the flesh:

Make lengthwise and crosswise cuts in one of the halves but, try not to cut through the skin. Invert the mango half, so the cut segments stick out like a hedgehog. Cut or peel the segments away:

At this point you may be able to peel the segments right off the peel with your fingers. Or, you can use a small paring knife to cut away the pieces from the peel.

For Serving: Try fresh or frozen mango with a squeeze of lime, some fresh lime zest, a drizzle of honey, Tajin (Mexican spice enjoyed on fruit), or a combination of any or all of these!

Tip: Store cut mango in the refrigerator for 3-5 days depending on how ripe the mango was to begin with.

