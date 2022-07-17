How to cut and enjoy mango

- TULSA, Okla. —
- Cut the sides away from the pit:
- Mangos have a flat, oblong pit in the center. You want to remove the fleshy “cheeks” from either side of the pit.
- Hold the mango with one hand with the stem side down.
- With a sharp knife in your other hand, cut from the top of the mango, down one side of the pit.
- repeat with the other side. You should end up with three pieces: two halves, and a middle section that includes the pit which you will discard.
- Make crosswise cuts in the flesh:
- Make lengthwise and crosswise cuts in one of the halves but, try not to cut through the skin. Invert the mango half, so the cut segments stick out like a hedgehog.
- Cut or peel the segments away:
- At this point you may be able to peel the segments right off the peel with your fingers. Or, you can use a small paring knife to cut away the pieces from the peel.
For Serving: Try fresh or frozen mango with a squeeze of lime, some fresh lime zest, a drizzle of honey, Tajin (Mexican spice enjoyed on fruit), or a combination of any or all of these!
Tip: Store cut mango in the refrigerator for 3-5 days depending on how ripe the mango was to begin with.