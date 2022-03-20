Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 pound Brussels sprouts, washed, trimmed, and cut in half

1 tablespoon canola or olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

1-2 teaspoons sriracha

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400F degrees. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and toss well. Pour onto a large baking sheet, making sure there is plenty of space between the sprouts so that they roast well and get crispy. (instead of steaming and getting soggy) Bake for 20 minutes, or until the leaves have begun to brown and get crisp. You may want to stir or toss about half way through roasting. Serve immediately.

Substitutions and alterations: Also try broccoli, cauliflower, or even large chunks of cabbage instead of Brussels sprouts.