Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts, washed, trimmed, and cut in half
- 1 tablespoon canola or olive oil
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1-2 teaspoons sriracha
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400F degrees.
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl and toss well.
- Pour onto a large baking sheet, making sure there is plenty of space between the sprouts so that they roast well and get crispy. (instead of steaming and getting soggy)
- Bake for 20 minutes, or until the leaves have begun to brown and get crisp. You may want to stir or toss about half way through roasting.
- Serve immediately.
Substitutions and alterations: Also try broccoli, cauliflower, or even large chunks of cabbage instead of Brussels sprouts.