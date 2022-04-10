Homemade Granola

TULSA, Okla. — 16 ½-cup servings

2 cups rolled oats

1 cup raw sunflower seeds

2 cups nuts of your choice

1 cup raw pumpkin seeds

¼ cup sesame seeds

1 cup unsweetened cereal of your choice (try Cheerios, any Chex cereal, puffed rice, etc.)

3 tablespoons chia seeds

2 tablespoons flaxseed meal

2 tablespoon brown sugar (could sub coconut sugar or other less processed sugar)

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 scant cup maple syrup (or sub agave or honey)

¾ cup chopped dried fruit of your choice (try raisins, apricots, cherries, blueberries, etc.)

Yogurt for serving

Fresh berries and bananas for serving

Preheat oven to 325˚F and position a rack in the center of the oven. Line a sheet pan with foil.

In a large mixing bowl, combine oats, all seeds, nuts, cereal and flax meal. Set aside.

In a small saucepan over low heat, warm the oil, cinnamon, salt, and maple syrup, pour over the dry ingredients, and mix well.

Spread the mixture evenly onto sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes.

Increase heat to 350˚F and return to oven for another 5-8 minutes, or until deep golden brown.

The oil will help this granola crisp up nicely but be sure to watch it carefully as it browns quickly.

Once the granola is visibly browned and done cooking (about 27 minutes total), remove from the oven, stir in dried fruit, and allow to cool completely.

Store in a container with an air-tight seal, and it should keep for at least a couple of weeks.