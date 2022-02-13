Healthier Chocolate Fondue & Fruit Dip

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 8

Ingredients:

10 ounces dark chocolate chips

3/4–1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

Directions:

1. Gently heat chocolate and milk together over very low heat, stirring frequently. Do not allow to simmer or boil.

2. Remove from heat and serve warm with fresh fruit like apples, grapes, berries, pineapple, kiwi, cherries, plums, peaches, bananas, etc. Also good with whole wheat pita or crackers!

Serves 4

1 cup yogurt (Greek, almond, soy, coconut… whatever you like!)

2 teaspoons honey

1-2 dashes cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla

Stir or whisk all ingredients together until smooth.

Serve with fresh fruit like apples, grapes, berries, pineapple, kiwi, cherries, plums, peaches, bananas, etc.

