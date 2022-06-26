TULSA, Okla. — Grilled Veggies with Steamed Grain and Walnut Vinaigrette

This is a great way to prep meals for the week in advance. Store cooked grains and prepped or cooked veggies in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Yellow squash, zucchini, portabella mushroom, onions, or any color bell peppers. Slice or cut into large pieces, then toss with olive oil and a dash of salt and pepper. Grill on a grill pan or charcoal or gas grill. OR broil the veggies in the oven until beginning to brown, turn the veggies and brown the other side.

Steamed intact grain* such as brown rice, barley, quinoa, oats, etc.

1 can beans of your choice such as: cannellini, navy, Norther, chickpeas, kidney beans, etc.



To serve, mix together veggies, grain, and beans then drizzle with vinaigrette.

Walnut Vinaigrette

½ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped

2 ounces apple cider vinegar or other vinegar of your choice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 small shallot, minced or finely chopped

½ cup olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon finely ground black pepper

Preparing Grains