TULSA, Okla. — Grilled Veggies with Steamed Grain and Walnut Vinaigrette
This is a great way to prep meals for the week in advance. Store cooked grains and prepped or cooked veggies in the refrigerator for up to a week.
- Yellow squash, zucchini, portabella mushroom, onions, or any color bell peppers. Slice or cut into large pieces, then toss with olive oil and a dash of salt and pepper. Grill on a grill pan or charcoal or gas grill. OR broil the veggies in the oven until beginning to brown, turn the veggies and brown the other side.
- Steamed intact grain* such as brown rice, barley, quinoa, oats, etc.
- 1 can beans of your choice such as: cannellini, navy, Norther, chickpeas, kidney beans, etc.
To serve, mix together veggies, grain, and beans then drizzle with vinaigrette.
Walnut Vinaigrette
½ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped
2 ounces apple cider vinegar or other vinegar of your choice
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
1 small shallot, minced or finely chopped
½ cup olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon finely ground black pepper
Preparing Grains
Grain (1 cup)
Liquid
Cook time
Yield
Barley, hulled
3 cups
45-60 minutes
3.5 cups
Barley, pearled
3 cups
25-40 minutes
3.5 cups
Bulgur Wheat
2 cups
10-12 minutes
3 cups
Quinoa
2 cups
25-40 minutes
3 cups
Steel cut oats
4 cups
20 minutes
4 cups
Wheat berries
4 cups
Soak overnight, then 45-60 minutes
3 cups
Wild rice
3 cups
45-55 minutes
3.5 cups