Grilled Veggies with Steamed Grain and Walnut Vinaigrette

Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 26, 2022
TULSA, Okla.  — Grilled Veggies with Steamed Grain and Walnut Vinaigrette

This is a great way to prep meals for the week in advance. Store cooked grains and prepped or cooked veggies in the refrigerator for up to a week.

  • Yellow squash, zucchini, portabella mushroom, onions, or any color bell peppers. Slice or cut into large pieces, then toss with olive oil and a dash of salt and pepper.  Grill on a grill pan or charcoal or gas grill.  OR broil the veggies in the oven until beginning to brown, turn the veggies and brown the other side. 
  • Steamed intact grain* such as brown rice, barley, quinoa, oats, etc.
  • 1 can beans of your choice such as: cannellini, navy, Norther, chickpeas, kidney beans, etc.

To serve, mix together veggies, grain, and beans then drizzle with vinaigrette.
Walnut Vinaigrette

½ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped
2 ounces apple cider vinegar or other vinegar of your choice
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
1 small shallot, minced or finely chopped
½ cup olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon finely ground black pepper

Preparing Grains

Grain (1 cup)

Liquid

Cook time

Yield

Barley, hulled

3 cups

45-60 minutes

3.5 cups

Barley, pearled

3 cups

25-40 minutes

3.5 cups

Bulgur Wheat

2 cups

10-12 minutes

3 cups

Quinoa

2 cups

25-40 minutes

3 cups

Steel cut oats

4 cups

20 minutes

4 cups

Wheat berries

4 cups

Soak overnight, then 45-60 minutes

3 cups

Wild rice

3 cups

45-55 minutes

3.5 cups

