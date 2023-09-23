Fiery 3-bean chili

TULSA, Okla. — Makes about 8 (1.5 cup) servings

Ingredients:

1 (7-ounce) can chipotles in adobo sauce*

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1 large onion, small dice

1 bell pepper, small dice

2 carrots, small dice

1 jalapeno, small dice (leave the seeds in if you like it hotter!)

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons ground cumin

6 tablespoons chili powder

1 (7-ounce) can green chilies

1 (15-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes

3 (15-ounce) cans beans of your choice, undrained (we used kidney beans, cannellini beans, and pinto beans)

1 cup vegetable stock or water



Directions:

1. Empty chipotles into a small bowl and mash well with a fork. Alternatively, blend in a blender or chop on a cutting board until smooth. Be sure to include all the juices. Set aside.

2. In a large stock pot or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium high heat until shimmering. Add onion, bell pepper, carrots, and jalapeno. Sauté until onions are translucent and all vegetables begin to soften. Add garlic and cook 2-3 minutes more.

3. Add cumin and chili powder. Cook 2-3 minutes.

4. Add green chilies, tomatoes, mashed chipotles, the 3 cans of beans, and stock or water.

5. Cook 20-30 minutes to allow flavors to develop.

Serve with your favorite chili toppings like chopped green, white, or red onion, a dollop of plain yogurt, or additional chopped jalapeno.

*Use only half a can or less to makes less fiery chili.