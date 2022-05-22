Edamame Spinach Sauté

Posted at 7:00 AM, May 22, 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6 1 tablespoon canola oil

1 10-ounce package frozen edamame (or frozen lima beans)

1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)

1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon tahini (sesame seed paste)

2 teaspoons lower sodium soy sauce

1 pound fresh spinach, washed

Fresh lemon for squeezing Add canola oil to a large sauté pan and heat over medium-high heat. Add edamame, sesame seeds, and green onion and cook 2-3 minutes.

Add tahini and soy sauce.

Begin adding spinach a couple of handfuls at a time until all spinach is wilted. Stir well to coat all spinach with sauce. Serve immediately.

