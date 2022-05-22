Edamame Spinach Sauté

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 10-ounce package frozen edamame (or frozen lima beans)
1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)
1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon tahini (sesame seed paste)
2 teaspoons lower sodium soy sauce
1 pound fresh spinach, washed
Fresh lemon for squeezing
- Add canola oil to a large sauté pan and heat over medium-high heat. Add edamame, sesame seeds, and green onion and cook 2-3 minutes.
- Add tahini and soy sauce.
- Begin adding spinach a couple of handfuls at a time until all spinach is wilted. Stir well to coat all spinach with sauce. Serve immediately.