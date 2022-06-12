Date Bran Muffins

Posted at 7:00 AM, Jun 12, 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Yields 18 muffins Ingredients 1 cup bran buds

1 cup boiling water to soak the bran buds

2 flax eggs

½ cup canola oil

1 cup coconut sugar (or other minimally processed sugar or brown sugar)

1 ½ cups non-dairy milk, like oat milk

2 ½ cups whole-wheat flour

2 ½ teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup dates, diced small Instructions Preheat oven to 375˚F.

Lightly oil muffins cups (or use non-stick pan spray) and set aside.

Soak the bran buds in boiling water.

Let stand to cool.

Make flax eggs by whisking together 2 tablespoons flax meal with 6 tablespoons water.

In a large bowl, combine the soy milk, oil and sugar. Mix.

Add the prepared eggs and mix.

Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

Add the bran mixture and mix to just combine. (Don’t overmix or muffins will be tough.)

Fold in the diced dates.

Use a portion scoop to fill the prepared muffin cups.

Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Watch closely at the 20-minute mark. Insert a pick into the middle of a muffin. If the pick comes out clean, the muffins are done.

Transfer muffins to a rack and let cool. Inspired by VeganInTheFreezer.com

