Date Bran Muffins

Ingredients
1 cup bran buds
1 cup boiling water to soak the bran buds
2 flax eggs
½ cup canola oil
1 cup coconut sugar (or other minimally processed sugar or brown sugar)
1 ½ cups non-dairy milk, like oat milk
2 ½ cups whole-wheat flour
2 ½ teaspoon baking soda
1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup dates, diced small
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375˚F.
- Lightly oil muffins cups (or use non-stick pan spray) and set aside.
- Soak the bran buds in boiling water.
- Let stand to cool.
- Make flax eggs by whisking together 2 tablespoons flax meal with 6 tablespoons water.
- In a large bowl, combine the soy milk, oil and sugar. Mix.
- Add the prepared eggs and mix.
- Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
- Add the bran mixture and mix to just combine. (Don’t overmix or muffins will be tough.)
- Fold in the diced dates.
- Use a portion scoop to fill the prepared muffin cups.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Watch closely at the 20-minute mark. Insert a pick into the middle of a muffin. If the pick comes out clean, the muffins are done.
Transfer muffins to a rack and let cool.
Inspired by VeganInTheFreezer.com