Watch
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen

Actions

Date Bran Muffins

Posted at 7:00 AM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 08:00:14-04

TULSA, Okla. — Yields 18 muffins

Ingredients

1 cup bran buds
1 cup boiling water to soak the bran buds
2 flax eggs
½ cup canola oil
1 cup coconut sugar (or other minimally processed sugar or brown sugar)
1 ½ cups non-dairy milk, like oat milk
2 ½ cups whole-wheat flour
2 ½ teaspoon baking soda
1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup dates, diced small

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 375˚F.
  • Lightly oil muffins cups (or use non-stick pan spray) and set aside.
  • Soak the bran buds in boiling water.
  • Let stand to cool.
  • Make flax eggs by whisking together 2 tablespoons flax meal with 6 tablespoons water.
  • In a large bowl, combine the soy milk, oil and sugar. Mix.
  • Add the prepared eggs and mix.
  • Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
  • Add the bran mixture and mix to just combine. (Don’t overmix or muffins will be tough.)
  • Fold in the diced dates.
  • Use a portion scoop to fill the prepared muffin cups.
  • Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Watch closely at the 20-minute mark. Insert a pick into the middle of a muffin. If the pick comes out clean, the muffins are done.

  •  Transfer muffins to a rack and let cool.

    Inspired by VeganInTheFreezer.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7