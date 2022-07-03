Creamy summer fruit salad

Posted at 7:00 AM, Jul 03, 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6 (1 ½ cup servings) Ingredients 1 cup nonfat plain yogurt

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

½ teaspoon vanilla (optional)

1 banana, sliced

4 cups mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and/or blackberries (fresh or frozen)

1 bunch grapes, halved (about 2 cups)

3/4 cup pecans, sliced almonds, or walnuts (or even chia seed would be great!)

Directions Combine yogurt, honey, and vanilla in a medium bowl and set aside.

In a separate bowl, combine all fruit, being careful with the bananas.

Spoon the fruit into serving bowls. Top fruit with yogurt or combine all ingredients for a creamy fruit salad. Sprinkle each bowl with 2 tablespoons of chopped nuts.

