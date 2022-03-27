Chickpea Flour Bread

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 12
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk (we like almond or oat milk for this recipe)
- Juice of half a lemon
- 1/3 cup sugar (or ¼ cup honey)
- 3 large bananas, mashed
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 ¾ cup chickpea flour
- 2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Line a 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper, lightly grease or coat with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, combine the milk, lemon juice, sugar, bananas, oil, and vanilla. Stir well and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk the chickpea flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon.
- Add banana mixture to the flour mixture, stirring just until combined. Spread evenly into prepared pan, smoothing the top.
- Bake in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool bread in the pan 10 minutes on wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack