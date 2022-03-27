Chickpea Flour Bread

Posted at 7:00 AM, Mar 27, 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 12 Ingredients: 1 cup milk (we like almond or oat milk for this recipe)

Juice of half a lemon

1/3 cup sugar (or ¼ cup honey)

3 large bananas, mashed

¼ cup canola oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ¾ cup chickpea flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon Instructions Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper, lightly grease or coat with nonstick cooking spray. In a small bowl, combine the milk, lemon juice, sugar, bananas, oil, and vanilla. Stir well and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk the chickpea flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon. Add banana mixture to the flour mixture, stirring just until combined. Spread evenly into prepared pan, smoothing the top. Bake in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool bread in the pan 10 minutes on wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack



