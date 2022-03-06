Carrot Coriander Soup

TULSA, Okla. — Yields 2 quarts.

6 12-ounce servings

1 tablespoon canola or olive oil

1 onion, small dice

2-3 cloves garlic, smashed and minced

2 heaping teaspoons ground coriander

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 medium yellow flesh or Idaho potato, medium dice (unpeeled)

1 pound carrots, well-scrubbed and diced small

1 quart low-sodium vegetable stock or water

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Directions:

1. Heat a medium saucepan over medium high heat. Add oil and heat until shimmering.

2. Add onion and cook until nearly translucent.

3. Add garlic, coriander, salt, and pepper then cook until fragrant, 2-3 minutes.

4. Add potatoes, carrots, and stock or water and bring to a simmer. Cook uncovered about 20-25 minutes until carrots are fork tender.

5. At this point, you can serve as is but for a silky smooth soup, puree in a blender or with a stick/immersion blender.

6. Serve with fresh cilantro.

