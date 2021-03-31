Barley asparagus risotto

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 quart low-sodium vegetable stock

1 cup pearled barley

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 white or yellow onion, finely diced

3-4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

1 bunch asparagus, washed and cut into 1-inch pieces (tough ends trimmed and discarded)

1 1-pound bag of frozen petite green peas

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

Directions

1. Heat stock in medium saucepan over medium heat until simmering.

2. In a separate medium saucepan toast barley over medium heat, toast until golden brown or smells nutty.

3. Leave barley in pan and add oil, onion, and garlic. Sauté until onion is translucent (clear) and garlic is fragrant, 3-4 minutes.

4. Ladle ¼ cup hot stock into barley and stir. Once liquid has been absorbed, add another ¼ cup stock and stir continuously. Repeat this process until all stock has been used. Once all stock has been added and absorbed, taste barley for doneness. It should be chewy with some resistance, but not have a crunchy center. If the barley isn’t cooked to the proper consistency water may need to be added.

5. Stir in asparagus and peas. Cook until asparagus is bright green and peas are heated through.

6. Stir in nutritional yeast and serve immediately.

