Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen

Actions

Banana Oat Cookies

Posted at 8:00 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 09:00:03-04

TULSA, Okla. — Makes about a dozen cookies 

Ingredients:

2 medium ripe bananas, peeled
2 cups rolled oats
3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon avocado or canola oil
2/3 cup chocolate chips
Pinch of salt 

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350˚. Line a baking sheet with parchment or foil.
2. Place the banana in a medium sized bowl and mash with a fork or pastry blender. Add oats, honey, and oil and combine well. Allow to rest for about 10 minutes, so that the oats can absorb the moisture from the other ingredients.
3. After 10 minutes, stir in the chocolate chips and salt.
4. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto a lined baking sheet. Flatten a bit with a fork or your hand.
5. Bake for about 15 minutes, remove from oven and allow to cool completely before serving. 

Also delicious with the addition or substitution for chocolate with various nuts, seeds, and dried fruits.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7