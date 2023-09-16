Banana Oat Cookies

TULSA, Okla. — Makes about a dozen cookies

Ingredients:

2 medium ripe bananas, peeled

2 cups rolled oats

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon avocado or canola oil

2/3 cup chocolate chips

Pinch of salt

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350˚. Line a baking sheet with parchment or foil.

2. Place the banana in a medium sized bowl and mash with a fork or pastry blender. Add oats, honey, and oil and combine well. Allow to rest for about 10 minutes, so that the oats can absorb the moisture from the other ingredients.

3. After 10 minutes, stir in the chocolate chips and salt.

4. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto a lined baking sheet. Flatten a bit with a fork or your hand.

5. Bake for about 15 minutes, remove from oven and allow to cool completely before serving.

Also delicious with the addition or substitution for chocolate with various nuts, seeds, and dried fruits.