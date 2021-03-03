Child poisoning risks top the recall roundup

TULSA, Okla. — Check your cabinets, dining room and garage for products on this week's recall round-up. Two items pose a poisoning risk to children.

Dr. Reddy's is recalling prescription drug blister packages due to a risk of poisoning, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said these are prescription medications that were labeled and distributed by Dr. Reddy's for institutional use only. The medications got distributed by third party wholesalers to retail pharmacies and could have been dispensed to consumers.

The packaging is not child resistant and poses a risk of poisoning if the medications are swallowed by young children. If you have the recalled medications, store them out of reach of children and contact Dr. Reddy's for a full refund. Call toll-free at 888-375-3784 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go online.

Other products on the recall roundup this week for not having child resistant packaging include deSensua Wintergreen, Birch and Pain Soother Essential Oils.

CPSC said the products contain methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

If you have these products, store them out of reach of children and contact MTIG Productions for a full refund. Call 800-717-1969 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at hello@desensua.com or visit online.

Haro Bicycles is recalling its Masi Evoluzione and Gran Corsa bikes. CPSC said the fork steerer tube can break, causing the rider to lose control, fall or suffer injuries.

If you have one, stop using it and contact a Haro Bicycles dealer for a free inspection, repair or replacement of the fork and compression plug. Contact Haro Bicycles at 800-289-4276 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@masibikes.com or go online.

The recall roundup wraps up with Home Depot recalling StyleWell Wood Windsor dining chair sets. CPSC said the chair's backs can detach, posing a fall hazard.

Stop using these chairs if you have them, and inspect them for missing screw holes and wood screws on the underside of the chair seat base. Home Depot is also contacting purchasers with inspection instructions.

Contact Home Depot at 800-466-3337 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or visit online.

