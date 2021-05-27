Watch

Whirlpool Corporation announces $15M expansion, 150 jobs coming to Tulsa area

Posted at 11:06 PM, May 26, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Whirlpool Corporation announced a $15 million expansion of its factory in Green Country, bringing 150 jobs to the Tulsa area.

The investment builds on Whirlpool's expansion project announced in 2018. Last March, the company opened an 800,000 square foot distribution center and doubled its size Tulsa.

The new job opportunities are a welcome sign for Tulsans struggling to find stable work during the pandemic.

"Whirlpool is a really important fixture of this community," said Mellinda Devese, senior director of operations for Whirlpool Tulsa. "And the most important thing about bringing additional jobs is that we offer people the dignity of employment and the ability to feed their families, and that's something we couldn't be more proud of."

The state of Oklahoma is investing $1 million in Whirlpool's expansion project in return.

