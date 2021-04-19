Tulsa resident worries about a towering power pole

TULSA, Okla. — Every time she walks out of her north Tulsa home, Sandra Treat sees a possible disaster looming, towering over not only her house but her neighbors, too.

"I can't even think of the collateral damage," Treat said.

She said this power pole started leaning several years ago. Every year she's grown more concerned about what would happen if that tall pole would topple down. Treat told 2 Works for You she's called PSO several times.

"I'm trying to save everybody a headache," she said.

It's the headaches Treat fears could be caused by connected weather heads and meter boxes on nearby homes being ripped off along with siding if the pole were to fall.

"If it comes down, it would land in my neighbor's kitchen," she said.

To Public Service Company of Oklahoma's credit, Treat said after every one of her calls, the company sent someone out to take a look to survey the situation. That, though, is as far as it's ever gone.

Luckily, Treat said the pole survived our latest wicked winter storm, but can it survive our spring storms.

"Eighty mile[s] an hour winds, anything could happen, and I'm not in the mood to hear an act of God," she said. "I've been talking to them for 3 1/2 years. What is it going to take?"

Treat finally called the 2 Works for You Problem Solvers, who got in touch with PSO. A representative replied right away.

In an email, he said an engineer is going out to look at the pole. And now, the plan is to remove and replace the pole by the end of the week, weather permitting. PSO encourages people to report any problems they may see.

Besides issues like leaning power poles, PSO said it's critical to report immediate safety hazards, including downed wires that may be sparking or near water, downed poles, and trees that have fallen on power lines.

As for Treat, she now looks forward to PSO replacing the pole she's reported. She said it would make her feel 100% better removing that potential threat that's loomed over her neighborhood for years.

To report problems with poles or other electrical equipment, PSO asks you to call 888-216-3523 or click here. To report immediate safety hazards, call 888-218-3919.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --