Tiny outside gas leak turns into costly indoor gas appliance repairs

TULSA, Okla — David Dickens smelled natural gas in his backyard and immediately called Oklahoma Natural Gas to have it checked out.

ONG found, "Just a small leak," he said.

It came from a place where pipes joined together and were easily repaired.

So, it surprised Dickens when the ONG tech needed to inspect his indoor gas appliances before service could be restored.

The inspection revealed issues with his water heater, furnace, and more.

He said several things were no longer in compliance with current code and I would have to have a plumber fix them before they would reconnect the gas service. I got a plumber to provide an estimate, and they came up with about $7000 of required fixes/updates. I will be getting another quote or two, cause that seems too high.



Why is ONG allowed to require a homeowner to spend thousands of dollars to update the gas line plumbing inside just because a small leak was found outside? Can I appeal this and just fix the outside leak?







2 News checked with ONG:

If your natural gas equipment or piping is unsafe, the natural gas service will need to be turned off. A qualified technician must repair or replace the equipment and piping, and in some cases, a city inspection will be required before we restore service. As a reminder: Oklahoma Natural Gas maintains the natural gas line up to your meter. Customers are responsible for everything beyond that, including house and yard piping, appliances and connectors. We highly recommend regular inspections by a qualified technician. Chad Previch, Oklahoma Natural Gas

If you ever smell natural gas:



Immediately leave the building and call ONG, your local natural gas service provider, or the fire department to check the issue

To prevent costly repairs to natural gas appliances:

Keep up with routine inspections and maintenance

Always used qualified technicians to make repairs

