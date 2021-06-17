ScriptCo offers low-cost generic prescription alternatives

TULSA, Okla. — With the high cost of some medications, many face the difficult decision to go without, but a new prescription service is hoping to change that.

The cost of the same prescription drug varies for many depending on their insurance. Betty Birdwell said she didn't know how she'd treat her Alzheimer’s as the cost of medication became too extreme. That is until she found a service saving her thousands of dollars without insurance.

"She is 86 years old,” Betty’s daughter, Bobett Birdwell, said. “She still gets up every single day does her hair and her makeup. She gets her nails done"

Bobett is a strong advocate for her mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s nearly 4 years ago. Her mother’s medication is a saving grace in slowing down the progressive disease.

“She still goes 90 to nothing,” Bobett said.

Betty depends on her meds, which don't come cheap.

“There was a while that she thought she would not get her medication because of the expense of it,” Bobett said.

Betty's medication cost her $1,100 for a 6-week supply. She said she knew something had to give, and that's when she found ScriptCo.

“She called me one day and said, ‘I just saw something on TV about a place called ScriptCo’ and I said, ‘Oh mother just ignore it, it's just an advertisement.’”

However, mom always knows best and Bobett researched the company.

“It was legit, and I was amazed at the pricing and the money that you could save, and we signed up that day,” Bobett said.

Zach Zeller, Co-founder of the company, explained how it works.

“Whether you're on one medication or 20 medications, you can buy them at the actual wholesale cost,” he said.

Zeller said the company eliminates the markup prices you would pay at a pharmacy, essentially doing away with the supply chain of manufacturers selling to wholesalers, which sell to pharmacies.

There's no inflation either. The cost the company pays is the same as the customer pays.

“ScriptCo is a membership-based wholesale pharmacy that sells medications at the actual wholesale costs with zero markups, and our only revenue comes from the membership,” Zeller said.

Memberships cost $140 a year or $50 per quarter. ScriptCo does not accept insurance and sells generic drugs only.

Here’s a look at prescription comparisons with the service:



Lipitor (Atorvastatin) 80MG retails at $207. ScriptCo members pay $6.30. That’s an annual savings of $802.80.

Glucophage XR (Metformin) 750MG retails at $101.54. ScriptCo members pay $6.30. That’s an annual savings of $380.96.

Glumetza (Metformin ER) 1000MG retails at $13,460. ScriptCo members pay $810.00. That’s an annual savings of $50,600.

Synthroid (Levothyroxine) 300MCG retails at $80.52. Members pay $23.40. That’s an annual savings of $228.48.

Prinivil (Lisinopril) 40MG retails at $48.21. Members pay $3.24 with an annual savings of $179.88.

Betty's thousand-dollar medication for 6 weeks now only cost her $84 for a three-month supply. She said her savings are big.

“Since we have been on it, we have saved about $2,000 a year,” Bobett said.

Betty said she is pleased with her intuition to look into ScriptCo and said she now can use her savings to travel.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --