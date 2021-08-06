Portable Generators top the Recall Roundup

TULSA, Okla. — This week's Recall Roundup features things that could be in your garage or kid's rooms.

Generac is recalling portable generators units due to the unlocked handle can pinch fingers against the generator frame when it is moved. It poses a risk of crushing or amputating fingers.

Stop using the recalled generators unless the locking pin is inserted to secure the handle in place before moving and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

Specialized Bicycle Components are recalling electric mountain bike battery packs.

Water can penetrate the seal around the LED control pad on the bike's lithium-ion battery pack, causing the battery to short circuit - posing fire and burn hazards.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bikes and contact Specialized Bicycle for a free repair.

And parents, check your kids' dresser.

Children's sleepwear sets are sold exclusively by Zoetop Business Company Limited on Shein. They're being recalled for not meeting federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear.

Stop using these pajamas immediately. Shein is contacting all known purchasers to refund the purchase price and provide a ten-dollar gift card.

